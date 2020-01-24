Back to top

Company News for Jan 24, 2020

  • Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL - Free Report) gained 5.4% after the company reported revenues of $11,313 million that beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11,308.3 million
  • Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (HZO - Free Report) jumped nearly 24% after the company reported quarterly earnings of $0.41 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.05
  • Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS - Free Report) soared 7.8% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2019 non-GAAP earnings of $1.71 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3%
  • Shares of Trans World Entertainment Corporation jumped more than 100% after the company reported a deal to sell FYE Segment for $10 million in cash

airlines consumer-discretionary