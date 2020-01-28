Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for January 27th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS - Free Report) manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.6% downward over the last 30 days.
Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (BBW - Free Report) operates as a specialty retailer of plush animals and related products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 80% downward over the last 30 days.
Cadence Bancorporation (CADE - Free Report) is a financial holding company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.1% downward over the last 30 days.
Chemung Financial Corporation (CHMG - Free Report) is a bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest-bearing time and savings deposits. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.9% downward over the last 30 days.
Harsco Corporation (HSC - Free Report) is a company that provides environmental solutions and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15.6% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.