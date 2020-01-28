Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News For Jan 28, 2020

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Shares of Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. surged more than 100% after the company garnered investor focus amid the Coronavirus outbreak because of its SA-702 vaccine adjuvant.
  • Shares of NanoViricides, Inc. gained 87% as the demand for a potential vaccine rose amid the Coronavirus scare.
  • Shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF - Free Report) declined 0.9% after the company’s quarterly earnings of $0.89 per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.01.
  • Shares of Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH - Free Report) declined 0.6% after the company’s Q4 2019 revenues of $171.59 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.8%.

In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) - free report >>

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) - free report >>

Published in

medical