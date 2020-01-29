Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Novavax (NVAX - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Novavax is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 903 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. NVAX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NVAX's full-year earnings has moved 3.33% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the most recent data, NVAX has returned 80.15% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have gained about 0.30% on average. This means that Novavax is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
To break things down more, NVAX belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 386 individual companies and currently sits at #78 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 2.39% this year, meaning that NVAX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track NVAX. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.
Image: Bigstock
Has Novavax (NVAX) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?
