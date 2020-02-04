Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Feb 3, 2020

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Amazon.com Inc.’s (AMZN - Free Report) shares jumped 7.4% after reporting fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $6.47, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.98.
  • Caterpillar Inc. (CAT - Free Report) tanked 3% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2019 revenues of $13.1 billion, below the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13.6 billion.
  • Shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM - Free Report) plummeted 4.1% after posting fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $0.41, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.44.
  • Chevron Corp. (CVX - Free Report) tumbled 3.8% after the company posted fourth-quarter 2019 revenues of $36.4 billion, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $39.8 billion.

In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) - free report >>

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) - free report >>

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) - free report >>

Chevron Corporation (CVX) - free report >>

Published in

industrial-products oil-energy retail