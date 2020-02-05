Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for February 4th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Sasol Limited (SSL - Free Report) is an integrated chemical and energy company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 26.8% downward over the last 30 days.

SpartanNash Company (SPTN - Free Report) distributes and retails grocery products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Unifi, Inc. (UFI - Free Report) manufactures and sells recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 28.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Packaging Corporation of America (PKG - Free Report) manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.2% downward over the last 30 days.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NESR - Free Report) provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.3% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


