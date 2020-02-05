Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Century Casinos, Inc. (CNTY - Free Report) operates as a casino entertainment company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.5% downward over the last 30 days.
Century Communities, Inc. (CCS - Free Report) engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.1% downward over the last 30 days.
H.B. Fuller Company (FUL - Free Report) formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.9% downward over the last 30 days.
ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON - Free Report) manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.9% downward over the last 30 days.
Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB - Free Report) is a fabless semiconductor company, that designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.3% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.
New Strong Sell Stocks for February 5th
