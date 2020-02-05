Back to top

Company News for Feb 5, 2020

  • Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s (RCL - Free Report) shares gained 1.3% after reporting fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $1.42, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny.
  • Ralph Lauren Corp. (RL - Free Report) jumped 9.2% after the company reported third quarter of fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $2.86, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.45.
  • Shares of Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG - Free Report) surged 3.4% after posting fourth-quarter 2019 revenues of $1.49 billion, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.47 billion.
  • McKesson Corp. (MCK - Free Report) soared 3.7% after the company posted third quarter of fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $3.81, above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.54.

