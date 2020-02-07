New Strong Sell Stocks for February 6th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Montage Resources Corporation (MR - Free Report) operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.9% downward over the last 30 days.
Ford Motor Company (F - Free Report) designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.6% downward over the last 30 days.
Franklin Financial Network, Inc. (FSB - Free Report) operates as the bank holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments, and individuals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.7% downward over the last 30 days.
Kohl's Corporation (KSS - Free Report) operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.9% downward over the last 30 days.
Ingevity Corporation (NGVT - Free Report) manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.9% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.
Image: Bigstock
