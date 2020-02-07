Back to top

Company News for Feb 6, 2020

  • Coty Inc.’s (COTY - Free Report) shares rallied 14.5% after reporting second quarter of fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.27, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.24.
  • Capri Holdings Ltd. (CPRI - Free Report) jumped 8.3% after the company reported third quarter of fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.66, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.58.
  • Shares of Humana Inc. (HUM - Free Report) surged 6.4% after posting fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $2.28, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.20.
  • Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD - Free Report) tanked 2.3% after the company posted fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $1.30, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.68.

