Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR - Free Report) provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 18.3% downward over the last 30 days.
Funko, Inc. (FNKO - Free Report) is a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.4% downward over the last 30 days.
Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI - Free Report) designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.6% downward over the last 30 days.
KT Corporation (KT - Free Report) provides telecommunications services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.2% downward over the last 30 days.
Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD - Free Report) a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 7% downward over the last 30 days.
New Strong Sell Stocks for February 10th
