Brighthouse (BHF) Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues Miss Estimates

Brighthouse Financial Inc.'s (BHF - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted net income of $2.46 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.1%. Moreover, the bottom line improved 57.7% year over year.
The reported quarter witnessed continued sales growth in annuities. For 2019, adjusted net income was $9.58 per share.
Behind the Headlines
Total revenues of $306 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 85.2%. Moreover, the top line declined 92.4% year over year, mainly led by derivative loss of $1.9 billion.
Premiums of $209 million decreased 6.3% year over year.
Adjusted net investment income was $904 million in the quarter under review, up 4.8% year over year. The improvement was driven by asset growth. Investment income yield was 4.32%.
Corporate expenses of $283 million pretax increased 14.1% year over year.
Total expenses declined 25.1% year over year to $1.7 billion due to a decrease in amortization of deferred acquisition costs and value of business acquired, lower interest credited to policyholder account balances, and decline in policyholder benefits & claims.
Quarterly Segmental Update
Annuities reported adjusted operating income of $265 million, up 51.4% year over year, reflecting lower deferred acquisition costs amortization, lower reserves and higher net investment income, partially offset by higher expenses and lower fees. Annuity sales increased 10.2% to $1.9 billion.
Life generated adjusted operating income of $75 million, up 17.2% year over year on lower claims and higher net investment income. Life insurance sales were $12 million, which compared favorably with prior-year sales of $4 million.
Adjusted operating earnings of Run-off was $6 million, down 66.7% year over year.
Adjusted operating loss at Corporate & Other was $64 million, which was narrower than the prior-year loss of $71 million on higher net investment income.
Financial Update
The company’s cash and cash equivalents were $2.9 billion, down 30.6% year over year.
Shareholders’ equity of $16.2 billion at the end of the quarter decreased 12.2% year over year.
Book value per share, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI), was $118.08 as of Dec 31, 2019, up 1.3% year over year.
Share Buyback Program
Brighthouse bought back shares worth $128 million in the quarter under review. Moreover, the company also announced to repurchase up to an additional $500 million of common stock.
Brighthouse currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Among other players from the insurance industry having reported fourth-quarter earnings so far, the bottom-line results of Brown & Brown, Inc. and RLI Corp. beat estimates, while that of Principal Financial met the same.
Brighthouse currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Among other players from the insurance industry having reported fourth-quarter earnings so far, the bottom-line results of Brown & Brown, Inc. and RLI Corp. beat estimates, while that of Principal Financial met the same.
