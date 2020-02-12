Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI - Free Report) is a designer and retailer of branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.6% downward over the last 30 days.
Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS - Free Report) is a manufacturer and distributer of specialty metals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15% downward over the last 30 days.
Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM - Free Report) is a outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories and equipment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.9% downward over the last 30 days.
CoreSite Realty Corporation (COR - Free Report) is a provider of secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.2% downward over the last 30 days.
Discover Financial Services (DFS - Free Report) is the owner and operator of a direct banking and payment services company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.9% downward over the last 30 days.
New Strong Sell Stocks for February 12th
