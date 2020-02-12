IQVIA (IQV) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV - Free Report) reported solid fourth-quarter 2019 results, wherein the company’s earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.
Adjusted earnings per share of $1.74 beat the consensus mark by 1.2% and increased 16% on a year-over-year basis. The reported figure exceeded the midpoint ($1.7) of the guided range of $1.65-$1.75.
Total revenues of $2.9 billion outpaced the consensus estimate by 1.9% and increased 7.7% year over year on a reported basis and 8.5% on a constant-currency basis. The reported figure came above the guided range of $2.807-$2.857 billion.
Shares of IQVIA have gained 22.8% over the past year, against 1.7% decline of the industry it belongs to.
Let’s check out the numbers in detail:
Segmental Revenues
Revenues from Technology & Analytics Solutions (TAS) totaled $1.21 billion, up 7.7% on a reported basis and 9% on a constant-currency basis. The segment accounted for 42% of total revenues.
Research & Development Solutions (R&DS) revenues of $1.47 billion increased 7.5% on a reported basis and 8.1% on a constant-currency basis. The segment contributed 51% to total revenues.
Revenues from Contract Sales & Medical Solutions (CSMS) totaled $210 million, up 8.8% on a reported and 8.3% on a constant-currency basis. The segment accounted for 7% of total revenues.
Operating Performance
Adjusted EBITDA was $642 million, up 10.1% year over year. Adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 22.2% from 21.7% in the year-ago quarter.
Operating income was $166 million, down 19.8% from the year-ago quarter. Operating income margin decreased to 5.7% from 7.7% in the year-ago quarter.
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
IQVIA exited the quarter with cash and cash equivalents balance of $837 million compared with $863 million at the end of the prior quarter. Long-term debt at the end of the quarter was $11.5 billion compared with $11.4 billion at the end of the previous quarter.
The company generated $583 million of cash from operating activities in the reported quarter and CapEx was $137 million.
2020 Guidance
The company projects adjusted earnings between $7.15 and $7.35 per share. The current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.26 lies within the guided range.
Revenues are now expected between $11.8 billion and $12 billion. The current Zacks Consensus Estimate stands at $11.83 billion.
Adjusted EBITDA is now anticipated in the range of $2,565 - $2,620 million.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
IQV currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Investors interested in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are awaiting fourth-quarter 2019 earnings of key players like Delphi (DLPH - Free Report) , Waste Management (WM - Free Report) and Republic Services (RSG - Free Report) , each scheduled to release results on Feb 13.
Today's Best Stocks from Zacks
Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2019, while the S&P 500 gained and impressive +53.6%, five of our strategies returned +65.8%, +97.1%, +118.0%, +175.7% and even +186.7%.
This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – 2019, while the S&P averaged +6.0% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +54.7% per year.
See their latest picks free >>
Image: Bigstock
IQVIA (IQV) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV - Free Report) reported solid fourth-quarter 2019 results, wherein the company’s earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.
Adjusted earnings per share of $1.74 beat the consensus mark by 1.2% and increased 16% on a year-over-year basis. The reported figure exceeded the midpoint ($1.7) of the guided range of $1.65-$1.75.
Total revenues of $2.9 billion outpaced the consensus estimate by 1.9% and increased 7.7% year over year on a reported basis and 8.5% on a constant-currency basis. The reported figure came above the guided range of $2.807-$2.857 billion.
Shares of IQVIA have gained 22.8% over the past year, against 1.7% decline of the industry it belongs to.
Let’s check out the numbers in detail:
Segmental Revenues
Revenues from Technology & Analytics Solutions (TAS) totaled $1.21 billion, up 7.7% on a reported basis and 9% on a constant-currency basis. The segment accounted for 42% of total revenues.
Research & Development Solutions (R&DS) revenues of $1.47 billion increased 7.5% on a reported basis and 8.1% on a constant-currency basis. The segment contributed 51% to total revenues.
Revenues from Contract Sales & Medical Solutions (CSMS) totaled $210 million, up 8.8% on a reported and 8.3% on a constant-currency basis. The segment accounted for 7% of total revenues.
Operating Performance
Adjusted EBITDA was $642 million, up 10.1% year over year. Adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 22.2% from 21.7% in the year-ago quarter.
Operating income was $166 million, down 19.8% from the year-ago quarter. Operating income margin decreased to 5.7% from 7.7% in the year-ago quarter.
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
IQVIA exited the quarter with cash and cash equivalents balance of $837 million compared with $863 million at the end of the prior quarter. Long-term debt at the end of the quarter was $11.5 billion compared with $11.4 billion at the end of the previous quarter.
The company generated $583 million of cash from operating activities in the reported quarter and CapEx was $137 million.
2020 Guidance
The company projects adjusted earnings between $7.15 and $7.35 per share. The current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.26 lies within the guided range.
Revenues are now expected between $11.8 billion and $12 billion. The current Zacks Consensus Estimate stands at $11.83 billion.
Adjusted EBITDA is now anticipated in the range of $2,565 - $2,620 million.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
IQV currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Investors interested in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are awaiting fourth-quarter 2019 earnings of key players like Delphi (DLPH - Free Report) , Waste Management (WM - Free Report) and Republic Services (RSG - Free Report) , each scheduled to release results on Feb 13.
Today's Best Stocks from Zacks
Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2019, while the S&P 500 gained and impressive +53.6%, five of our strategies returned +65.8%, +97.1%, +118.0%, +175.7% and even +186.7%.
This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – 2019, while the S&P averaged +6.0% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +54.7% per year.
See their latest picks free >>