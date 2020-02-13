Back to top

Company News for Feb 13, 2020

  • Akamai Technologies Inc.’s (AKAM - Free Report) shares gained 1.1% after reporting fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $1.23, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.13.
  • The Western Union Co. (WU - Free Report) plunged 7.5% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $0.38, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.43.
  • Shares of Primerica Inc. (PRI - Free Report) surged 3.5% after the company posted fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $2.22, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.12.
  • Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT - Free Report) advanced 2.6% after posting fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $0.68, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.63.

