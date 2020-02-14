Back to top
Uber & Lyft Duke It Out In The Financial Markets
In this video, I discuss ridesharing’s Q4 earnings to round out their first fiscal year as public companies. Both Uber (UBER - Free Report) and Lyft (LYFT - Free Report) reported robust Q4 results to round out their first year as public companies, but their shares went very different directions. I will discuss the reasons for this share price divergence in this 4th Revolution segment. For more details on the matter, check out my article: Ridesharing’s Race To Profitability.
