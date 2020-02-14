Back to top

Eversource (ES) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Eversource Energy (ES - Free Report) is slated to release fourth-quarter 2019 financial results on Feb 20. The utility delivered a positive earnings surprise of 4.3% in the last reported quarter.

Factors to Consider

Eversource’s fourth-quarter earnings are expected to have benefited from the temporary rate increase in New Hampshire and other rate hikes that came into effect during first-half 2019. The company’s fourth-quarter earnings are expected to have gained from lower interest rates, which in turn might have led to a reduction in capital servicing costs.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter revenues and earnings per share is pegged at $2.23 billion and 78 cents, indicating 9.64% and 6.85% growth, respectively, from the year-ago reported figures.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Eversource this time around. A stock needs to have both a positive Earnings ESP  and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) to surpass estimates. That is not the case here as you will see below.

Earnings ESP: Its Earnings ESP is -0.65%.

You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: Eversource currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few companies worth considering from the same industry, as these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in the upcoming releases.

Ameren Corporation (AEE - Free Report) is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2019 results on Feb 26. It has an Earnings ESP of +3.33% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP - Free Report) is set to release fourth-quarter 2019 numbers on Feb 27. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.93% and carries a Zacks Rank #3.

The AES Corporation (AES - Free Report) is set to release fourth-quarter 2019 numbers on Feb 28. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.52% and carries a Zacks Rank #3.

