New Strong Sell Stocks for February 18th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (ARGO - Free Report) underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 23.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW - Free Report) provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Atomera Incorporated (ATOM - Free Report) engages in developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Insperity, Inc. (NSP - Free Report) provides human resources and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Cummins Inc. (CMI - Free Report) designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 18.3% downward over the last 30 days.

