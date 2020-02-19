Back to top

Company News for Feb 19, 2020

  • Shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. surged more than 100% after the company reported positive top-line data from ancillary acute hemodynamic study of INOpulse.
  • Shares of Legg Mason, Inc. (LM - Free Report) gained 24.4% after Franklin Resources announced plans to acquire the asset management holding company for $50 per share.
  • Shares of Fluor Corporation (FLR - Free Report) declined 24.3% after the engineering company announced that the SEC is investing the company's past accounting and financial reporting.
  • Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC - Free Report) declined 5.6% after the bank announced it will slash 35,000 jobs and $100 billion in assets in the next three years following weak pre-tax profit results.

construction finance