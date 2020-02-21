Chip Stocks To Consider As the Market Wavers

Fund managers and investors have seen substantial gains since the beginning of the year and are looking for a reason to pull profits off the table. The coronavirus seems as good a reason as any to correct this richly valued market. The chip segment is hot right now, and it’s only going to get hotter. Leading chip stocks like Nvidia (NVDA - Free Report) , Intel (INTC - Free Report) , and TSMC (TSM - Free Report) are leading the technological revolution in datacenters, and today’s drop increases their attractiveness. This market may still have more room to fall. I wouldn’t put any sizable positions on yet.
I discuss other implications of the coronavirus in my article: How The Coronavirus May Be Impacting Your Portfolio.
