Back to top

Chip Stocks To Consider As the Market Wavers

Read MoreHide Full Article

Fund managers and investors have seen substantial gains since the beginning of the year and are looking for a reason to pull profits off the table. The coronavirus seems as good a reason as any to correct this richly valued market. The chip segment is hot right now, and it’s only going to get hotter. Leading chip stocks like Nvidia (NVDA - Free Report) , Intel (INTC - Free Report) , and TSMC (TSM - Free Report) are leading the technological revolution in datacenters, and today’s drop increases their attractiveness. This market may still have more room to fall. I wouldn’t put any sizable positions on yet. 

I discuss other implications of the coronavirus in my article: How The Coronavirus May Be Impacting Your Portfolio.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers “Most Likely for Early Price Pops.”

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

See 7 handpicked stocks now >>


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) - free report >>

Intel Corporation (INTC) - free report >>

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) - free report >>

Published in

semiconductor