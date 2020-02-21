Back to top

Company News for Feb 21, 2020

  • Shares of Adesto Technologies Corporation (IOTS - Free Report) surged 54.6% after Dialog Semiconductor announced plans to acquire the company for $12.55 per share in cash.
  • Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH - Free Report) gained 39.7% after the company reported adjusted income of 40 cents per share for Q4 2019, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 48 cents per share.
  • Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (SAM - Free Report) declined 7.6% after the company reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.24 per share which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.42.
  • Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI - Free Report) declined 12.7% after the company reported earnings of $1.66 per share in Q4 2019 which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.86.

