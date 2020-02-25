New Strong Sell Stocks for February 25th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (AJRD - Free Report) is a manufacturer of aerospace and defense products and systems. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1% downward over the last 30 days.
Albany International Corp. (AIN - Free Report) operates textile and materials processing businesses. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.5% downward over the last 30 days.
BASF SE (BASFY - Free Report) is a chemical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 1.7% downward over the last 30 days.
Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (BSM - Free Report) is an owner and manager of oil and natural gas assets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 7.6% downward over the last 30 days.
Deluxe Corporation (DLX - Free Report) is a provider of checks, marketing solutions, forms, accessories and other products and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 11.8% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.
