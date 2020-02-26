Back to top

Company News for Feb 25, 2020

  • Sabra Health Care REIT Inc.’s (SBRA - Free Report) shares gained 1.6% reporting fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $0.47, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.45.
  • Shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. (CTB - Free Report) surged 4.7% after posting fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $1.02, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.67.
  • Dorman Products Inc. (DORM - Free Report) shares tanked 13.5% after the company posted fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $0.52, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.71.
  • Shares of Carter's Inc. (CRI - Free Report) plunged 12.7% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $2.81, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.90.

