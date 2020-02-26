Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for February 26th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (CWST - Free Report) operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE - Free Report) explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG - Free Report) manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.5% downward over the last 30 days.

IDEX Corporation (IEX - Free Report) operates as an applied solutions company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI - Free Report) designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.4% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG) - free report >>

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (CWST) - free report >>

Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE) - free report >>

IDEX Corporation (IEX) - free report >>

Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) - free report >>

Published in

auto-tires-trucks business-services tech-stocks