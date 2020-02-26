Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (CWST - Free Report) operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.9% downward over the last 30 days.
Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE - Free Report) explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.
Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG - Free Report) manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.5% downward over the last 30 days.
IDEX Corporation (IEX - Free Report) operates as an applied solutions company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.7% downward over the last 30 days.
Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI - Free Report) designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.4% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.
New Strong Sell Stocks for February 26th
