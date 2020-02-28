New Strong Sell Stocks for February 28th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Tenneco Inc. (TEN - Free Report) designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 26.3% downward over the last 30 days.
A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS - Free Report) manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.4% downward over the last 30 days.
Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL - Free Report) operates as a leisure travel company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.3% downward over the last 30 days.
Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS - Free Report) designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 83.4% downward over the last 30 days.
Delek Logistics Partners, LP (DKL - Free Report) owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 8% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.
Image: Bigstock
