Has Datadog (DDOG) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Datadog (DDOG - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of DDOG and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.
Datadog is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 630 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. DDOG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DDOG's full-year earnings has moved 26.32% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Our latest available data shows that DDOG has returned about 21.47% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of -3.92% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Datadog is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Looking more specifically, DDOG belongs to the Internet - Software industry, a group that includes 91 individual stocks and currently sits at #155 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 5.96% so far this year, meaning that DDOG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
DDOG will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.
