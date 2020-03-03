Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Mar 2, 2020

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (ALT - Free Report) jumped 110.2% after the company reported completion of first development milestone toward a single-dose intranasal coronavirus vaccine
  • Shares of Wayfair Inc. (W - Free Report) plunged 10.2% after the company reported a fourth-quarter earnings loss of $2.80 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $2.65
  • Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (BIG - Free Report) slumped 29.6% after the company reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $2.39 a share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.53
  • Share of Codexis, Inc. (CDXS - Free Report) dropped 12.2% after the company reported fourth quarter earnings of $0.02 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.06

In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Big Lots, Inc. (BIG) - free report >>

Codexis, Inc. (CDXS) - free report >>

PharmAthene, Inc (ALT) - free report >>

Wayfair Inc. (W) - free report >>

Published in

biotechs finance