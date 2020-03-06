New Strong Sell Stocks for March 5th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AXL - Free Report) is a manufacturer of driveline and metal forming products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 24% downward over the last 30 days.
ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP - Free Report) is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.4% downward over the last 30 days.
Aptiv PLC (APTV - Free Report) is a designer and manufacturer of vehicle components and provider of electrical, electronic and safety technology solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 3.9% downward over the last 30 days.
B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS - Free Report) is a manufacturer of shelf-stable and frozen foods. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 2.9% downward over the last 30 days.
Canon Inc. (CAJ - Free Report) is a manufacturer of office multifunction devices, laser and inkjet printers, cameras and diagnostic equipment etc. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 4.2% downward over the last 30 days.
