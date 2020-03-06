Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Mar 5, 2020

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Splunk Inc.’s (SPLK - Free Report) shares surged 4.7% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2019 revenues of $791.2 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $783.9 million.
  • Shares of Campbell Soup Co. (CPB - Free Report) jumped 10.1% after posting second-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.72, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.65.
  • TransAlta Corp.’s (TAC - Free Report) shares climbed 3.7% after the company posted fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $0.09, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.06.
  • Shares of John Wiley & Sons Inc. (JW.A - Free Report) gained 5.4% after reporting third-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.68, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.52.

In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Campbell Soup Company (CPB) - free report >>

Splunk Inc. (SPLK) - free report >>

TransAlta Corporation (TAC) - free report >>

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (JW.A) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-staples tech-stocks utilities