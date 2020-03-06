Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for March 6th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR - Free Report) provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and packaging solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Bancolombia S.A. (CIB - Free Report) provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN - Free Report) is a precious metals company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX - Free Report) provides shipping transportation services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (DKL - Free Report) owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 8% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


Published in

business-services finance transportation