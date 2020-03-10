Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Mar 9, 2020

  • Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (OPK - Free Report) surged 12.6% after the company reported that its BioReference Labs unit will introduce coronavirus test.
  • Shares of TEGNA Inc. (TGNA - Free Report) gained 26.5% after Reuters reported that Gray Television had offered $8.5 billion to acquire the company.
  • Shares of American Outdoor Brands Corporation (AOBC - Free Report) declined 30.8% after the company reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $0.13 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.25 per share.
  • Shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (DXPE - Free Report) declined 16.4% after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings of $0.12 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.61 per share.

