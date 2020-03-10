Back to top

Company News for Mar 10, 2020

  • Shares of Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. surged 18.6% after the company announced plans to advance its coronavirus program.
  • Shares of Compugen Ltd. (CGEN - Free Report) gained 6.9% after the company reported updated clinical data from ongoing COM701 Phase 1 study.
  • Shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL - Free Report) declined 7.9% after iPhone shipments in China plunged more than 60% in February.
  • Shares of Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NINE - Free Report) declined 37% after the company reported fourth-quarter loss of $0.57 per share against the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.46.

