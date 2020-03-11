Azul's (AZUL) February Traffic and Load Factor Increase

Azul S.A. (AZUL - Free Report) reported impressive traffic numbers for February, 2020. Both domestic as well as international demand and supply increased on a year-over-year basis. Moreover, consolidated load factor (% of seats filled by passengers) increased primarily owing to 36.1% rise in international traffic.
Traffic Statistics in Detail
Consolidated traffic (measured in revenue passenger kilometers or RPKs) rose 25.1% year over year to 2.58 billion. Apart from stellar growth in international traffic, the metric also increased in double digits on the domestic front , thereby buoying the overall figure. Consolidated capacity (measured in available seat kilometers/ASKs) expanded 25.1% to 3.9 billion, driven by 22.7% and 32.8% increase in domestic and international capacity, respectively.
Consolidated load factor increased to 81.6%. While Domestic load factor declined 0.5 percentage points to 81.6%, the metric increased 1.9 percentage points to 79.9% on the international front.
Zacks Rank and Other Key Picks
Azul sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Investors interested in the Zacks Airline industry may also consider Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS - Free Report) , Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE - Free Report) and Ryanair Holdings plc (RYAAY - Free Report) , each sporting a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion has trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of more than 100%, on average. The carrier reported better-than-expected earnings per share (EPS) in all of the last four quarters.
Spirit Airlines has trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 2.8%, on average. The carrier reported in line EPS in one of the last four quarters and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the other three.
Ryanair has trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 56.3%, on average. The carrier reported lower-than-expected EPS in one of the last four quarters and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the other three.
AZUL SA Price
