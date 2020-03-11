New Strong Sell Stocks for March 11th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Caesarstone Ltd. (CSTE - Free Report) manufactures and sells engineered quartz surfaces. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 31.9% downward over the last 30 days.
CAI International, Inc. (CAI - Free Report) operates as transportation finance and logistics company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 25.4% downward over the last 30 days.
Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (CWST - Free Report) operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.9% downward over the last 30 days.
CNOOC Limited (CEO - Free Report) isan investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 41.2% downward over the last 30 days.
Encore Wire Corporation (WIRE - Free Report) manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.1% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.
Image: Bigstock
