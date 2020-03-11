Back to top

Company News for Mar 11, 2020

  • Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (AVID - Free Report) surged 21.5% after the company posted Q4 revenues of $116.31 million, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.5%.
  • Shares of GP Strategies Corporation (GPX - Free Report) gained 4.6% after the company reported revenues of $155.40 million in Q4 2019, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.1%.
  • Shares of Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (YTEN - Free Report) rose 12.8% after the agricultural bioscience company achieved key milestones in an early development program in corn for the evaluation of novel seed yield traits.
  • Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX - Free Report) declined 25.2% after the company reported net revenues of $451.8 million in Q2 fiscal 2020, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $453 million.

