Company News for Mar 12, 2020

  • Shares of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC surged 92.7% after the company announced plans to accelerate the development of a potential treatment for certain coronavirus patients.
  • Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR - Free Report) gained 12.9% after the company announced research collaboration with The National Institutes of Health Vaccine Research Center on antibodies against coronaviruses.
  • Shares of Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR - Free Report) rose 4.2% after the company reported Q4 2019 earnings of $0.83 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.74.
  • Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (CDMO - Free Report) declined 24.7% after the company reported fiscal Q3 2020 loss of $0.06 per share against the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.03.

