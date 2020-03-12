Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Groupon, Inc. (GRPN - Free Report) operates as an online local commerce marketplace that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 82.1% downward over the last 30 days.
Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD - Free Report) is a research-based biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.8% downward over the last 30 days.
Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK - Free Report) is a mid-tier silver mining company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.
Dow Inc. (DOW - Free Report) provides various materials science solutions for consumer care, infrastructure, and packaging markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.2% downward over the last 30 days.
DMC Global Inc. (BOOM - Free Report) engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 25.4% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for March 12th
