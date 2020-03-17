Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Mar 17, 2020

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • BioNTech SE’s (BNTX - Free Report) shares rallied 29.3% after the company said that it intends to initiate clinical testing of a coronavirus vaccine.
  • Shares Moderna Inc. (MRNA - Free Report) jumped 24.4% after the company started coronavirus vaccine clinical trial.
  • United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s (UAL - Free Report) shares plunged 14.8% following news that the company is in talks with administration officials about a possible government support.
  • Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL - Free Report) tumbled 11.3% following news that it is planning to suspend flights to Asia, Australia, Europe, New Zealand and South America.

In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) - free report >>

United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) - free report >>

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) - free report >>

BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (BNTX) - free report >>

Published in

airlines medical