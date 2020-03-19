Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Mar 19, 2020

  • Shares of The Boeing Co. (BA - Free Report) plummeted 17.9% following concerns about the fall in air travel demand due to coronavirus outbreak.
  • Shares of ConocoPhillips (COP - Free Report) plunged 13.6% after the company announced that it will reduce capital spending by 10% in 2020 and slow share buybacks.
  • The Home Depot Inc.'s (HD - Free Report) shares tumbled 10.4% after the company decided to close its outlays at 6 PM temporarily owing to coronavirus outbreak.
  • Shares of Marriott International Inc. (MAR - Free Report) tanked 15.2% after the company decided to close several casinos which will affect its revenues.

