New Strong Sell Stocks for March 19th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
TripAdvisor, Inc. (TRIP - Free Report) an online travel company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.4% downward over the last 30 days.
Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (TAST - Free Report) operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 80% downward over the last 30 days.
Shopify Inc. (SHOP - Free Report) a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses, and entrepreneurs. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 34.4% downward over the last 30 days.
Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (VPG - Free Report) designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 16.7% downward over the last 30 days.
V.F. Corporation (VFC - Free Report) engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.2% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.
Image: Bigstock
