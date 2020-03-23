Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for March 23rd

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

AAR Corp. (AIR - Free Report) provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 16% downward over the last 30 days.

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (ADES - Free Report) provides environmental technologies and specialty chemicals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 24% downward over the last 30 days.

Autoliv, Inc. (ALV - Free Report) develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (BFAM - Free Report) provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 22.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Carter Bank & Trust (CARE - Free Report) provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


