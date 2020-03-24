Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for March 24th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Arconic Inc. (ARNC - Free Report) engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 37.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Cactus, Inc. (WHD - Free Report) designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 34.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC - Free Report) an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 31.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK - Free Report) engages in the motion picture exhibition business. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 27.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI - Free Report) owns and operates full-service restaurants. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 34.5% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) - free report >>

Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) - free report >>

Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK) - free report >>

Arconic Inc. (ARNC) - free report >>

Cactus, Inc. (WHD) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-discretionary energy industrial-products