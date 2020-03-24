New Strong Sell Stocks for March 24th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Arconic Inc. (ARNC - Free Report) engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 37.2% downward over the last 30 days.
Cactus, Inc. (WHD - Free Report) designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 34.7% downward over the last 30 days.
Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC - Free Report) an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 31.9% downward over the last 30 days.
Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK - Free Report) engages in the motion picture exhibition business. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 27.2% downward over the last 30 days.
Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI - Free Report) owns and operates full-service restaurants. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 34.5% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.
