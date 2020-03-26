Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for March 25th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

3M Company (MMM - Free Report) is a manufacturer of and marketer of safety and industrial, transportation and electronics, health care and consumer products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. (AKCA - Free Report) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 26.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB - Free Report) is the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 9.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Crocs, Inc. (CROX - Free Report) is a manufacturer of casual lifestyle footwear and accessories. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 5.9% downward over the last 30 days.

EPR Properties (EPR - Free Report) is an experiential net lease real estate investment trust. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 4.7% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


3M Company (MMM) - free report >>

Crocs, Inc. (CROX) - free report >>

EPR Properties (EPR) - free report >>

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. (AKCA) - free report >>

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-discretionary finance medical