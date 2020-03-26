Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Mar 25, 2020

  • Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NVAX - Free Report) jumped 18.7% after the company announced that its NanoFlu influenza vaccine candidate met its primary endpoints in a Phase 3 clinical trial
  • Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (GSAT - Free Report) rose 18.4% after the company announced Third Generation Partnership Project approval of Band 53 as a 5G band
  • Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO - Free Report) soared 28.4% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2020 earnings of 66 cents per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 63 cents
  • Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. jumped 25.8% after the company announced the New York regulator has reapproved the proposed acquisition of control by Oceanwide for Genworth's New York-Domiciled insurance company

