Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for March 26th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Air Lease Corporation (AL - Free Report) is an aircraft leasing company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.9% downward over the last 30 days.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO - Free Report) is a specialty retailer of clothing, accessories, and personal care products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 17.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC - Free Report) is a provider of commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Bancolombia S.A. (CIB - Free Report) is a provider of banking products and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (BWB - Free Report) is the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.3% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) - free report >>

Air Lease Corporation (AL) - free report >>

BanColombia S.A. (CIB) - free report >>

Banco Santander Chile (BSAC) - free report >>

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (BWB) - free report >>

Published in

airlines finance retail