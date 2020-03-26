Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Air Lease Corporation (AL - Free Report) is an aircraft leasing company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.9% downward over the last 30 days.
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO - Free Report) is a specialty retailer of clothing, accessories, and personal care products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 17.8% downward over the last 30 days.
Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC - Free Report) is a provider of commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.8% downward over the last 30 days.
Bancolombia S.A. (CIB - Free Report) is a provider of banking products and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.7% downward over the last 30 days.
Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (BWB - Free Report) is the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.3% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for March 26th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Air Lease Corporation (AL - Free Report) is an aircraft leasing company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.9% downward over the last 30 days.
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO - Free Report) is a specialty retailer of clothing, accessories, and personal care products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 17.8% downward over the last 30 days.
Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC - Free Report) is a provider of commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.8% downward over the last 30 days.
Bancolombia S.A. (CIB - Free Report) is a provider of banking products and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.7% downward over the last 30 days.
Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (BWB - Free Report) is the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.3% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.