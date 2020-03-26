Back to top

Apache (APA) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 5.6%

Apache Corporation (APA - Free Report) was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 5% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This reverses the recent trend for the company—as the stock is down 76.9% in the past one-month time frame.
 
The company has seen four negative estimate revisions in the past month, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved lower over the same time frame, suggesting there may be trouble down the road. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward, to see if this recent move higher can last.
 
Apache currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is positive.
 
A better-ranked stock in the same sector is FTS International, Inc. (FTSI - Free Report) , holding a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.
 
