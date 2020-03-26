Back to top
MGM Resorts (MGM) Surges: Stock Moves 6.3% Higher
MGM Resorts International (MGM - Free Report) was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 6% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This reverses the recent trend for the company—as the stock is down 53.6% in the past one-month time frame.
The company has seen one downward estimate revision over the past month, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has remained unchanged. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.
MGM Resorts currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) while its Earnings ESP is positive.
MGM Resorts International Price
MGM Resorts International price | MGM Resorts International Quote
A better-ranked stock in the Gaming industry is Super League Gaming, Inc. (SLGG - Free Report) , which currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
