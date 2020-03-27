Back to top

Image: Bigstock

HDFC Bank (HDB) Surges: Stock Moves 11.4% Higher

HDFC Bank Limited (HDB - Free Report) was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 11% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This reverses the recent trend for the company—as the stock is now down 25.6% in the past one-month time frame.

The company has seen one negative estimate revision in the past few weeks, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved lower over the past few weeks, suggesting there may be trouble down the road. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward, to see if this recent move higher can last.

HDFC Bank currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

A better-ranked stock in the Banks - Foreign industry is Banco Macro S.A. (BMA - Free Report) , which currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

