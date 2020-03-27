Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Company News for Mar 27, 2020

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY - Free Report) rose 5.9% after the company announced the FDA had approved its new multiple sclerosis drug
  • Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (WORK - Free Report) soared 10.1% after CEO Stuart Butterfield reported that the company had added half a million additional users between Monday and Wednesday this week
  • Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG - Free Report) jumped 29.9% after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings of $3.67 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.47
  • Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS - Free Report) rose 10.7% after the company reported second-quarter 2020 earnings of $2.55 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.47
     

In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) - free report >>

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) - free report >>

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) - free report >>

Slack Technologies, Inc. (WORK) - free report >>

Published in

business-services medical tech-stocks