Back to top
In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) - free report >>
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Martin Marietta (MLM) Surges: Stock Moves 5.4% Higher
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM - Free Report) was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 5% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This reverses the recent trend for the company, as the stock is now down 16.8% in the past one-month time frame.
The company has seen no estimate revisions over the past few weeks, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter remained unchanged. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.
Martin Marietta currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. Price
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. price | Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. Quote
A better-ranked stock in the Building Products - Concrete and Aggregates industry is Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (BZZUF - Free Report) , holding a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Today's Best Stocks from Zacks
Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2019, while the S&P 500 gained and impressive +53.6%, five of our strategies returned +65.8%, +97.1%, +118.0%, +175.7% and even +186.7%.
This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – 2019, while the S&P averaged +6.0% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +54.7% per year.
See their latest picks free >>